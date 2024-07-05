Jack Antonoff all praises for Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter success

Jack Antonoff’s music topped the charts once again, giving him more reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Bleachers front man promoted his band’s latest and self-titled album on the Today show, on Thursday and performed their hits, Modern Girl, Tiny Moves and Rollercoaster.

In the interview, Antonoff also reflected on the success he garnered as a producer on Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter’s hit single, Please Please Please.



As he called both the pop stars “the best” he deemed the success he received “wild” calling the attraction Swift’s TTPD garnered, "crazy."

He further discussed the creative process that inspires him to write songs and how he crafts his lyrics.



"I work not very far away, I work at a studio called Electric Lady and I’m up at the roof — it’s sort of like a little bit of a small apartment up there," he said of his workplace.

"We make all the records up there and when lots of people hear them, it feels amazing because we’re sort of contained up there,” Jack Antonoff added of the famous studio.