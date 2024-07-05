Lupita Nyong'o opens up about a conversation that 'really set me straight'

Lupita Nyong'o just revealed how she had many people offering her career advice and how she chose to listen to herself.

As reported by PEOPLE, Nyong’o, had a conversation with Oscar winner, Emma Thompson that "really set me straight.”

Recalling the advice, the Us star stated, "She said, 'You have to live your life the way you think is suitable. You have to listen to your own intuition.'”

As the world counts ten years and more since Nyong’o won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her first film role in 12 Years of Slave, she also opened up about the rising expectations she faced.

"It definitely put the pressure on," she stated, adding, "It was my first movie, and now I had received what is considered the pinnacle of one's achievement as an actor. ... So, there I was like, 'Okay, what happens now? I can't afford to fail.'"

When asked what was the worst advice she had received for her career, she answered, "That I needed to seize the day and do bigger. That the next thing after 12 Years of Slave needed to be a lead role in a blockbuster movie."