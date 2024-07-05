Kate Middleton makes kind move amid King Charles emotional statement

Kate Middleton's latest kind move amid King Charles statement revealed

A royal expert has disclosed a kind move of Prince William and Kate Middleton amid King Charles latest statement.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “The Prince and Princess of Wales are donating privately to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl, I understand. The powerful storm tore through islands in the south-east Caribbean, killing at least six people.”

He further said, “I understand The Prince and Princess are following the impact of Hurricane Beryl closely.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer made similar revelations as he shared King Charles message.

Palmer tweeted, “The King has sent a message to the people of the Caribbean after Hurricane Beryl caused death and widespread destruction in the region, including countries where he is head of state.

“He and the Prince and Princess of Wales have also made private contributions to relief funds.”

Meanwhile, in his message, King Charles says, “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

Hurricane Beryl swept past the Cayman Islands Thursday en route to Mexico, threatening to bring gusting winds and storm surge after battering Jamaica´s southern coast.

The storm has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people and bringing with it flash floods and mudslides.