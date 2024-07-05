 
Beyonce fans disappointed with her latest wax statue in Paris museum

Beyonce's new wax figure at Musée Grévin, the Madame Tussauds of Paris, raises eyebrows over unrecognisable features

July 05, 2024

Beyonce fans are finding her new wax statue unrecognisable.

While the Texas Hold Em singer isn't new to criticism for altering her appearance to match Eurocentric beauty standards, fans on Instagram are concerned with Musée Grévin, the Madame Tussauds of Paris, for taking a similar approach with whitewashing.

“??????? WHY IS SHE WHITE” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “How do I say horrible job and start over in French?”

The criticism didn't stop there as another user pointed out her unrecognisable features, writing, "Nope nope not Beyoncé."

A third user also joined in, saying. "Beyonce is not white. That is not Beyonce. Do better @grevin_paris”

This isn't the first time Beyoncé's wax statue has been made to look unrecognised as fans raised similar concerns over face hair and too light skin tone in 2017 when her wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York.

The museum released a statement to Page Six to defend their artistic process.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

