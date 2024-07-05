 
Geo News

Prince Harry's brutality towards money has come under fire

Prince Harry has just come under fire for the brutal way in which he perceives money and familial relations

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Prince Harrys brutality towards money has come under fire
Prince Harry's brutality towards money has come under fire

Prince Harry’s penchant for money and his desire to do anything for a it has just been called out by experts.

All these comments and claims have been made by TalkTv presenter Cristo Foufas, during his interview on Kinsey Schofield's YouTube show.

During that conversation he touched on the ‘final straws’ Prince Harry is flirting with and said, “Whether it be biscuits, whether it be Rosè, whether it be a podcast that failed, whether it is being the CEO of an eco-travel firm while taking private jets...they will literally do anything for money.”

“Spare is one of Harry's most successful ventures from a monetary point of view, from a worldwide publicity point of view, whether that is good or bad publicity is another matter.”

“You can call Spare a success. Obviously, it has severed ties with his family forever and made us all realise that all he does is whinge, but a success nonetheless,” he also added before signing off.

Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles