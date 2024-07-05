Prince Harry's brutality towards money has come under fire

Prince Harry’s penchant for money and his desire to do anything for a it has just been called out by experts.

All these comments and claims have been made by TalkTv presenter Cristo Foufas, during his interview on Kinsey Schofield's YouTube show.

During that conversation he touched on the ‘final straws’ Prince Harry is flirting with and said, “Whether it be biscuits, whether it be Rosè, whether it be a podcast that failed, whether it is being the CEO of an eco-travel firm while taking private jets...they will literally do anything for money.”

“Spare is one of Harry's most successful ventures from a monetary point of view, from a worldwide publicity point of view, whether that is good or bad publicity is another matter.”

“You can call Spare a success. Obviously, it has severed ties with his family forever and made us all realise that all he does is whinge, but a success nonetheless,” he also added before signing off.