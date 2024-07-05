Ryan Reynold's trainer reveals secrets behind his 'Deadpool' workout

Ryan Reynolds personal trainer is spilling the beans on his workout routine.



New York based fitness trainer Don Saladino, who has worked with the star for 15 years, told Australian Men's Health that designed a special plan for the Deadpool star, who will be starring alongside Hugh Jackman.

Revealing how he helped Ryan achieve the bodice of a superhero, Don said that since the actor is now 47-year-old, the focus for his training was "resilience" and not 'mindless effort.”

“This is a guy that ''going easy" doesn't exist in his vocabulary...so when someone like that is thinking about taking a day off and recovering, I'm patting myself on my back, because we've taught him to understand that [recovery is] really important,” Don said while praising Ryan’s amazing motivation.

Moreover, he emphasized that his main goal was to get Ryan focus on his muscle endurance using high reps sets as his routine included barbell rows for back strength and an incline dumbbell curl to strengthen the biceps.

Ryan will be returning to the screen for Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26.