 
Geo News

Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?

Justin Bieber arrived in India supposedly to perform Anant Ambani's wedding

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?
Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?

Justin Bieber just landed and might be all geared up to perform at one of the most lavish wedding parties of the year.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 30-year-old artist was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India on July 5, 2024.

It is expected that his arrival is linked to him performing at the wedding celebration of Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani.

Bieber, who is expecting his first child, with wife Hailey Bieber, was seen surrounded by security at the airport in the Indian city.

Anant, whose wedding might be graced by Bieber’s presence, is the youngest son of the famous businessman, Mukesh Ambani.

The 29-year-old is set to wed Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of wealthy business magnate, Viren Merchant.

According to CNN, Anant’s extravagant wedding celebrations are set to take place from July 12 to July 14 at his parents’ 27-story home and at the Jio World Convention Centre, which has the capacity for over 16,000 visitors and is owned by the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani, the father of Anant, is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, dealing in the fields of oil and gas, financial services, retail and telecom. 

How did Taylor Swift react to Joe Alwyn's comments about their past?
How did Taylor Swift react to Joe Alwyn's comments about their past?
Killer Mike drops 'Humble Me' track addressing 2024 Grammys Arrest video
Killer Mike drops 'Humble Me' track addressing 2024 Grammys Arrest
Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by film star Adiana English
Sean Diddy Combs getting sued by film star Adiana English
Katie Holmes to level up her dating game years after Tom Cruise divorce
Katie Holmes to level up her dating game years after Tom Cruise divorce
Celine Dion preparing secret 'Vegas comeback' amid illness
Celine Dion preparing secret 'Vegas comeback' amid illness
Jeremy Allen White's ‘The Bear' character made him ‘hypersensitive'
Jeremy Allen White's ‘The Bear' character made him ‘hypersensitive'
Zayn Malik channels his inner 'desi' for magazine photoshoot
Zayn Malik channels his inner 'desi' for magazine photoshoot
Kylie Jenner likes to freeload despite being a billionaire?
Kylie Jenner likes to freeload despite being a billionaire?