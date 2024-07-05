Justin Bieber to perform at lavish Ambani wedding in India?

Justin Bieber just landed and might be all geared up to perform at one of the most lavish wedding parties of the year.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 30-year-old artist was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India on July 5, 2024.

It is expected that his arrival is linked to him performing at the wedding celebration of Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani.

Bieber, who is expecting his first child, with wife Hailey Bieber, was seen surrounded by security at the airport in the Indian city.

Anant, whose wedding might be graced by Bieber’s presence, is the youngest son of the famous businessman, Mukesh Ambani.

The 29-year-old is set to wed Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of wealthy business magnate, Viren Merchant.

According to CNN, Anant’s extravagant wedding celebrations are set to take place from July 12 to July 14 at his parents’ 27-story home and at the Jio World Convention Centre, which has the capacity for over 16,000 visitors and is owned by the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani, the father of Anant, is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, dealing in the fields of oil and gas, financial services, retail and telecom.