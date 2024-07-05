Hozier draws fans from around the world at Marlay Park concert

Hozier is set to take the stage at Marlay Park in Dublin on Friday.

As reported by RTE, fans from around the world have gathered for the highly anticipated sold-out concert.

International fans, including those from New Zealand, Germany, and Canada, began queuing as early as 1am to secure prime spots near the stage.

One fan from New Zealand expressed her excitement, stating, "It's Hozier! To see him do a show in Ireland, that opportunity doesn't present itself very often so I think it's worth it, absolutely."

"I wanted to make something to show my gratefulness for his music. I wanted to make something of art because his music is also art and to give it to him from one human to another human," another fan from Holland shared.

This concert marks Hozier's first performance in Ireland since his latest EP track, Two Sweet, reached number one on the Irish charts earlier this year.

The singer, known for his hits like Take Me To Church, is set to perform at 8:20pm after three supporting acts.