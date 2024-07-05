 
Brad Pitt 'F1' film to release on THIS date: See poster

July 05, 2024

Brad Pitt is back in the fast lane with his upcoming Formula 1 movie, F1.

Apple, the studio behind the film, has unveiled the first poster and confirmed the title and release date.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

The film stars Pitt as a former driver making a dramatic comeback to the world of Formula 1 racing.

Damson Idris also joins him as his teammate in the fictional team APXGP.

Besides Pitt and Idris the film also stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

The poster shows a suited-up Pitt with his helmet on, ready to take on the track.

The movie was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends, adding authenticity by including real-life titans of the sport.

F1 has been produced in collaboration with the Formula 1 community and boasts an impressive production team including Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

