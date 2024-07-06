Emma Roberts reveals 'Quiet on Set' docuseries 'kept me up at night'

Nickelodeon alum, Emma Roberts, known for her role in children's show Unfabulous opened up about her experience working with the channel.

On Just for Variety podcast, Emma revealed that she was "completely horrified" after watching Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which uncover the toxic reality behind some of the most iconic children's shows in late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience. It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea," Emma admitted.

The actress added, "For me, my show, Unfabulous, the showrunner we had was this amazing woman named Sue Rose."

"And I didn’t realize at the time, but a female showrunner back then was not very common. But that was my intro into working on a TV show. Also, my mom was with me 24/7, and even I would be like, 'You don’t have to be here all the time,' she was like, 'I do actually. I’m not letting you out of my sight. You’re not going to a fitting by yourself when you’re 13 years old,'" Emma recalls her days on the show.

Emma emphasized on work environment safety, saying, "It makes me really sad, and I just feel like children need to be protected on sets, as do adults, and I feel like we’re working towards a better work environment in that sense. But yeah, that documentary really kept me up at night."

The docu-series exposes the harsh realities and alleged misconduct faced by these young performers, focusing on accusations against prominent figures like producer Dan Schneider.

Through interviews with former child stars such as Drake Bell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Bryan Hearne, the series reveals stories of exploitation, abuse, and the lack of protection for minors on set.

