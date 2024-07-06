Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts has revealed the reason why she hasn't yet work with her aunt, the legendary Julia Roberts.

Despite receiving numerous project pitches for the two of them to star together, Emma told Variety that she never found perfect project that suits both.

The Madame Web actress, who is daughter of Julia's brother, expressed her desire to work alongside the Leave the World Behind star.

"I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. but it's never been the right thing," Emma said.

She added, "She's the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn't been right."

Although the two starred in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, they did not share any scenes as they were part of different storylines.

Emma is a huge fan of her aunt's work as she shared, "I watch her movies when I'm on location and I'm by myself, I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort."

The Scream Queens actress also revealed "My Best Friend’s Wedding and America's Sweethearts" as her "safe movies."