Camila Cabello fans warn her against Drake: 'Hide your little sister!'

Camila Cabello's picture with Drake comes after Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us'

July 06, 2024

Camila Cabello's followers want her to do better after she shared a picture with Drake.

Taking to her Instagram account, the hitmaker shared a carousel of pictures from Michael Rubin’s annual White Party on July 4.

Among the pictures, one of them showed Camila cozying up to Drake and striked a goofy pose with the rapper who grinned from ear-to-ear.

She wore a white backless top and matching maxi skirt with blonde hair in a messy updo.

Taking to the comments, Camila’s followers gushed over her look but advised her to stay away from Drake, following Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, in which he claimed that the rapper likes minors.

“Why you postin’ with a p3d0?” one user asked.

Another penned: “CAMILA HIDE YOUR LITTLE SISTER”

“Ain’t that the guy who likes little kids?” a follower inquired.

Camila’s pictures with Drake come after he featured in two of her tracks Hot Uptown and Uuugly on her new album C,XOXO.

Camila also sparked romance rumors with the Hotline Bling crooner after she posted pictures of jet skiing with the rapper in Turks and Caicos in December 2023.

