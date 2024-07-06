Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation

Actress Emma Watson was spotted locking eyes with mysterious man during a passionate moment in a pastry shop.



The new update came days after the pair were seemingly spotted kissing.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter actress looked smitten as she gazed up at her alleged new beau in a Gail's Bakery in Jericho, Oxford.

The Little Women actress, who is doing a part-time Master's degree at Oxford University, split from her ex boyfriend Brandon Green, son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip.

The snap which has been exclusively obtained by MailOnline shows a tall, bespectacled, bearded man seen with Emma in a pastry shop.

Earlier this week, Emma and the man were seen leaning in for a kiss out in the street as she went away for a few days.

Emma split from ex Brandon last year, following a 'serious' relationship which lasted around 18 months.



Emma is currently managing her time between the US and Oxford after signing up for her part-time Masters degree.