Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation

Emma is currently managing her time between the US and Oxford

July 06, 2024

Actress Emma Watson was spotted locking eyes with mysterious man during a passionate moment in a pastry shop.

The new update came days after the pair were seemingly spotted kissing.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter actress looked smitten as she gazed up at her alleged new beau in a Gail's Bakery in Jericho, Oxford.

The Little Women actress, who is doing a part-time Master's degree at Oxford University, split from her ex boyfriend Brandon Green, son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip.

The snap which has been exclusively obtained by MailOnline shows a tall, bespectacled, bearded man seen with Emma in a pastry shop.

Earlier this week, Emma and the man were seen leaning in for a kiss out in the street as she went away for a few days.

Emma split from ex Brandon last year, following a 'serious' relationship which lasted around 18 months.

Emma is currently managing her time between the US and Oxford after signing up for her part-time Masters degree.

