Tom Cruise suffers hand injury amid 'Mission: Impossible' filming

Tom Cruise showed a painful hand injury after his lively weekend at Glastonbury Festival

July 06, 2024

Tom Cruise revealed a painful injury following his energetic weekend at the Glastonbury Festival.

As reported by Mirror, Cruise, who is currently busy filming latest Mission: Impossible sequel, took a break from it to enjoy the renowned music festival at Worthy Farm.

Cruise joined the crowd including some A-list celebrities, where he enjoyed performances from top artists.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor also joined in singing along to an Oasis song while waiting for Coldplay to take the stage.

However, Cruise appeared to have an injured hand, as he was photographed in London with a noticeable graze around his knuckle.

On Thursday, Cruise arrived at helipad in Battersea, looking in good spirits despite the injury.

Dressed in a long-sleeve black jumper, blue jeans, and his signature aviator-style sunglasses, he gave a thumbs up to photographers, revealing the pink graze on his right hand.

Known for performing his own stunts, Tom's injury is likely linked to his daring on-set activities for the Mission: Impossible series.

The upcoming film, largely shot in the UK at Surrey’s Longcross Studios, is expected to feature some intense underwater scenes.

