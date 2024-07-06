 
Geo News

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ‘It Ends With Us' gets a release date

‘It Ends With Us’ stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

‘It Ends With Us gets a release date
‘It Ends With Us' gets a release date

Upcoming It Ends With Us film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has finally gotten a release date.

The film which is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling romance novel with the same name is set to come out on August 9, 2024.

The plot of the movie is same as the novel in which Blake Lively has been played by Lily Bloom, and the themes of love and domestic violence are explored through Lily’s journey from a traumatic childhood to finding love.

Justin Baldoni, who has also directed the film, plays a charming neurosurgeon by the name of Ryle Kincaid. The movie also stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar.

It Ends With Us was supposed to come out earlier, but Sony Pictures pushed the date. It is said that the move was taken to make sure the film lived up to the high hopes of Colleen Hoover’s fans.

Known for her work in the TV series Gossip Girl, Lively made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video which was released in 2021.

How much did 'Despicable Me 4' make so far at box office?
How much did 'Despicable Me 4' make so far at box office?
Emma Roberts shares two cents on Julia Roberts' film choices
Emma Roberts shares two cents on Julia Roberts' film choices
Rihanna pays no heed to body shaming comments: 'It's pathetic'
Rihanna pays no heed to body shaming comments: 'It's pathetic'
Jessica Biel 'very upset' but working through Justin Timberlake DWI arrest
Jessica Biel 'very upset' but working through Justin Timberlake DWI arrest
George R.R Martin reacts to 'Blood and Cheese' in 'House of the Dragon'
George R.R Martin reacts to 'Blood and Cheese' in 'House of the Dragon'
Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation
Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation
Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist to achieve THIS record
Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist to achieve THIS record
Tom Cruise suffers hand injury amid 'Mission: Impossible' filming
Tom Cruise suffers hand injury amid 'Mission: Impossible' filming