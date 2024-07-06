Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ‘It Ends With Us' gets a release date

‘It Ends With Us' gets a release date

Upcoming It Ends With Us film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has finally gotten a release date.

The film which is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling romance novel with the same name is set to come out on August 9, 2024.

The plot of the movie is same as the novel in which Blake Lively has been played by Lily Bloom, and the themes of love and domestic violence are explored through Lily’s journey from a traumatic childhood to finding love.

Justin Baldoni, who has also directed the film, plays a charming neurosurgeon by the name of Ryle Kincaid. The movie also stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar.

It Ends With Us was supposed to come out earlier, but Sony Pictures pushed the date. It is said that the move was taken to make sure the film lived up to the high hopes of Colleen Hoover’s fans.

Known for her work in the TV series Gossip Girl, Lively made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video which was released in 2021.