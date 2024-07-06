 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland

Justin Timberlake has decided to expand his business empire with an addition of Scotland

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods to open a bar in Scotland
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods to open a bar in Scotland

Justin Timberlake has joined hands with Tiger Woods to open a pub in Scotland.

The news came Friday despite his recent fallout with the DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York in mid-June.

Timberlake, 43, and Woods, 48, will transform the famed New Picture House Cinema into a high-end T-Squared Social location, Billboard reported.

The publication added that the new venture will feature state-of-the-art sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts while also preserving two original cinema screens to show respect for the venue’s deep history,

According to the real estate documents, the new bar will offer a 'broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment.'

It is pertinent to mention that Woods, an 82-time PGA tour winner, also has had his own fair share of legal troubles, including a DUI arrest in 2017 for having 'five different drugs' in his system when police found him asleep at the wheel. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving at the time.

As for Timberlake, he was arrested on charges of one count of driving while intoxicated and another on two traffic violations: failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to keep right.

However, he managed to resume his Forget Tomorrow world tour last month and also addressed the incident as 'a tough week.'

“I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back,” he said. 

Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source
BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept
BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept
Travis Kelce serenades Taylor Swift at second Amsterdam 'Eras Tour' show
Travis Kelce serenades Taylor Swift at second Amsterdam 'Eras Tour' show
Vin Diesel keeps pressure on studio bosses with 'clever' strategy
Vin Diesel keeps pressure on studio bosses with 'clever' strategy
Kevin Costner finally moves on from past romances: Source
Kevin Costner finally moves on from past romances: Source
Justin Timberlake's brand struggles to become household name: Source
Justin Timberlake's brand struggles to become household name: Source
'Barbie' star reveals sweet gesture he does to Margot Robbie
'Barbie' star reveals sweet gesture he does to Margot Robbie