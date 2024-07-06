Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods to open a bar in Scotland

Justin Timberlake has joined hands with Tiger Woods to open a pub in Scotland.

The news came Friday despite his recent fallout with the DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York in mid-June.

Timberlake, 43, and Woods, 48, will transform the famed New Picture House Cinema into a high-end T-Squared Social location, Billboard reported.

The publication added that the new venture will feature state-of-the-art sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts while also preserving two original cinema screens to show respect for the venue’s deep history,

According to the real estate documents, the new bar will offer a 'broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment.'

It is pertinent to mention that Woods, an 82-time PGA tour winner, also has had his own fair share of legal troubles, including a DUI arrest in 2017 for having 'five different drugs' in his system when police found him asleep at the wheel. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving at the time.

As for Timberlake, he was arrested on charges of one count of driving while intoxicated and another on two traffic violations: failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to keep right.

However, he managed to resume his Forget Tomorrow world tour last month and also addressed the incident as 'a tough week.'

“I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back,” he said.