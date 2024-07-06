 
Andy Murray knew his wife 'still seemed to like' him after THIS encounter

Andy Murray recalled how meeting his wife, Kim Sears, for the first time was anything but romantic

July 06, 2024

Andy Murray just put a whole new meaning to “feel like throwing up,” literally!

As he recalled his first ever meet-up with wife, Kim Sears, during an interview at Centre Court following on of his final matches at Wimbledon this week, he opened up about the get together not being so romantic.

"We met the first time when we were 18 years old," he recalled.

The legendary tennis player continued, "Kim's dad is a tennis coach, and we met over in New York and went out for dinner there at the U.S. Open."

As Murray admitted that he "choked a little bit the first time we went out," he added, "We walked her home to her hotel and I asked her for her email address.”

“I don't think that's a normal thing to do, [but] she came along to actually watch me for the first time at the U.S. Open, and I actually vomited twice in that match — once right in front of where she was sitting, and then I stood up and vomited on my opponent's racquet bag," he confessed.

The athlete still said of his 36-year-old wife that she "still seemed to like me, so I knew she was a keeper after that."

