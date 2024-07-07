Angelina Jolie's worrisome physique hints serious health problem

Angelina Jolie’s slim physique is worrying her friends and family as they’ve noticed a drastic weight loss.

The 49-year-old actress made her recent appearance last month while arriving at the Tony Awards red carpet where she rocked a strapless teal dress, revealing her thin arms and shoulders.

Tipsters now revealed to Radar Online that her inner circle is worried that she "won't be able to carry on like this."

They also shared that Angelina’s friends are urging her to eat proper meals for energy, considering she always has her hands full with motherhood as well as career duties.

"She's looking very thin, almost sickly, and probably doesn't weigh more than 98 pounds. She's either forgetting or unwilling to eat. Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this,” the source revealed.

On the other hand, a Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has never personally treated Angelina, analyzed her physique and judged that she might "already have osteoporosis."

"She should check with her doctor, who will order a bone density x-ray. Most likely it will show osteoporosis and she will be given medication to treat it and instructions on resistance exercise,” he further suggested.