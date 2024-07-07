Busta Rhymes curses crowd during Essence Festival show

Busta Rhymes curses crowd over camera obession during Essence Festival show

Busta Rhymes was disappointed to see his Essence Festival crowd not 'feeling like at home' during his Friday night concert.



The rapper seemingly had expectations from the New Orleans crowd when he got on the stage and it was their undivided attention as most were on their phones.

Busta, 52, burst out with his zero tolerance for sluggish energy at his show and told the crowd to get off their phones.

“F*** them camera phones. Let’s get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them s**** don’t control us all. F*** your phone,” the rapper could be heard in one of the fans' video circulating online.

Busta didn't stop there as he went on to individually point out audience members and asked them to stand up for his act.

“I’m gon’ point every last one of y’all out until y’all asses is up,” he said.

“33 years of this s***. I ain’t used to n***** sitting down at my show. I don’t give a f***. All age groups, get your a** up, now.”

“F*** goin’ on?” he continued, calling out those seated at the top of the room. “Get y’all big head a**** up.”

Busta then reminded the crowd of the energy the night deserves for the festival's 30 year milestone. "This is my first time in New Orleans at the f****** 30 year anniversary of the Essence Festival.”

“Make me feel like we home,” he concluded.