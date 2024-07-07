James Cameron remembers late Jon Landau in emotional statement

James Cameron feels like “a part” of himself has been taken away after producing partner Jon Landau’s death.

The director’s statement to Variety comes after the 63-year-old producer died of cancer on July 5.

James and Jon worked together for more than 30 years on historic shows like Titanic and the Avatar filmography.

“The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades,” he said in his statement.

He also lauded Jon’s love for making films and how he transcended boundaries to take risks

“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day,” James said.

He concluded, “I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”