Photo: Jack Osbourne recalls going against his mom Sharon's words

Jack Osbourne recently confessed that he went against his mother’s wishes when he was 16.

Speaking on their family podcast called The Osbournes, Jack weighed in on appearing on the show, Dawson’s Creek.

He kicked off the discussion by saying, “Man, I remember being really, like, I don't know, just shy.”

Jack also recalled being “super nervous. very nervous” on the show but admitted that “it was great meeting everyone.”

“You know, James Van Der Beek became a friend later on because he has kids similar age to mine,” he said of the Dawson’s Creek star. “So, we used to hang out when they lived in L.A. Then him and his wife moved to Texas. It was just a fun experience. I could remember [Joshua] Jackson being really, like, kinda confused,” he continued.

Just then, his sister Kelly Osbourne asked him if he could remember what their mother Sharon Osbourne told him at that time.

In response, Jack took a trip down memory lane and told his sister, “Be polite?” and also mentioned, “Oh, no drinking.”

Kelly also added, “No partying,” and explained “Because this was the wild days.”

Sharon inquired with concern, “And did you just listen?”

“No. I remember, actually, going out drinking one night with Josh [Jackson],” Ozzy’s son confessed and concluded by remarking, “Lived it up.”