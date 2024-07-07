Photo: Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly turning a deaf ear to her momager Kris Jenner’s advice.

As per the newest report of Daily Mail, the fashion mogul and her beau has been able to survive this long because they have escaped scrutinizing eyes.

The insider began the discussion by claiming, “Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show.”

“Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame,” they also reasoned.

Moreover, the source established that Kris Jenner wants to bring the Dune star on their popular show The Kardashians, but Kylie Jenner does not want her ambitions to ruin her relationship with Timothee.

The insider even claimed, “Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere - but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is,” and resigned from the chat.