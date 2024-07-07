THIS royal is close to Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and the Yorks

A Royal Family member has great relationship with Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and more

Zara Tindall is as important as the Princesses of York despite not having the princess title herself, per a source.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne has been taking on more royal duties and is gaining popularity amid Princess Kate’s absence due to cancer battle.

“Zara is probably the most popular within the family," a source told the Express.

"She has great relationships with the King and Queen, William and Kate, the Yorks and the Edinburghs,” they noted.

“The only ones she doesn't really have a great connection with are Harry and Meghan but that's not really a revelation. The rest of the Royal Family have similar feelings," the tipster added.

This comes amid rumors that King Charles may provide Zara with the princess title.

However, Zara herself said last year that it’s fortunate her mother didn’t give her and her brother Peter any titles.

“From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that,” she said on Seven: Rob Burrow podcast.

“We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way,” she added.

"Anne was adamant that Peter and Zara should live a relatively normal life without the pressure of titles and royal engagements. She felt titles would be a burden for them," the source explained.

"It's not really something the family focuses on too much internally. She's just as important as everyone else, and is regarded in the same esteem as Beatrice and Eugenie," they noted.