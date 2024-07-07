Travis Barker reveals what makes him proud of son Landon Barker

Travis Barker shares Landon with ex wife Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker says he’s proud of son Landon Barker for his growing music prowess.

Barker says his son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is appearing as a guest star on a few of his and Blink-182’s shows on their tour.

During the inauguration of his event Run Travis Run, the drummer told People, “He was at home rehearsing the last few days and I got to see him.”

“I've been helping him with music, while I'm home, here and there. So yeah, I'm really proud of him,” he added.

At his Run Travis Run event, Barker was supported by Landon and wife Kourtney Kardashian and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Run Travis Run is an event that aims to “get people outside” and is set to take place again on Sunday in Queens, New York.

Talking about the initiative, Travis Barker told the publication: "I don't want it to be discouraging.”

“It should just be fun, and I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside,”