Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?

With fame, many things change, and that's what once Stella, sister of legendary musician Dolly Parton, rued after she claimed she rarely saw her after she became popular.



In a throwback discussion with Alanna Nash in the book Dolly, she said, "I used to share a bedroom with Dolly, and now I never see her," adding, "I saw her in February, when you were at the house, and I saw her in May, when we taped The Mike Douglas Show, and then again at Christmas, and that wasn't even alone."

Emotions caught Stella as she opened up about her relationship with the Jolene singer nowadays.

"I was watchin' TV the other night, and she was on, and I thought, 'That's my sister,' you know?'" the 75-year-old added. "And now we don't even …"

However, the sister of the noted musician does recall an accident that turned into a joy for them after they unknowingly booked into the same hotel, and a call meant for Dolly mistakenly led to her sister's room.

"I said, 'Well, is she here?'" she remembered. "And they said yeah, and they rung her room for me, and she said [here Stella goes into a dead-on impersonation of Dolly], 'Stella, where you at?"

"What are you doin' callin' me?' And I said, 'I'm downstairs, probably the next floor down. Look out your window and you can probably see a little nekkid body goin' across the window.' So she came down, and we visited."