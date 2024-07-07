 
Geo News

Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?

Stella Parton previously recalled emotionally how her relationship with Dolly tanked after she became famous

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?
Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?

With fame, many things change, and that's what once Stella, sister of legendary musician Dolly Parton, rued after she claimed she rarely saw her after she became popular.

In a throwback discussion with Alanna Nash in the book Dolly, she said, "I used to share a bedroom with Dolly, and now I never see her," adding, "I saw her in February, when you were at the house, and I saw her in May, when we taped The Mike Douglas Show, and then again at Christmas, and that wasn't even alone."

Emotions caught Stella as she opened up about her relationship with the Jolene singer nowadays.

"I was watchin' TV the other night, and she was on, and I thought, 'That's my sister,' you know?'" the 75-year-old added. "And now we don't even …"

However, the sister of the noted musician does recall an accident that turned into a joy for them after they unknowingly booked into the same hotel, and a call meant for Dolly mistakenly led to her sister's room.

"I said, 'Well, is she here?'" she remembered. "And they said yeah, and they rung her room for me, and she said [here Stella goes into a dead-on impersonation of Dolly], 'Stella, where you at?"

"What are you doin' callin' me?' And I said, 'I'm downstairs, probably the next floor down. Look out your window and you can probably see a little nekkid body goin' across the window.' So she came down, and we visited."

Meghan Markle dubbed 'difficult' as Prince Harry never sees his friends
Meghan Markle dubbed 'difficult' as Prince Harry never sees his friends
Royal family cheers for volunteers
Royal family cheers for volunteers
THIS royal is close to Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and the Yorks
THIS royal is close to Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and the Yorks
Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum
Billie Eilish faces nepo-baby tag because of mum
Who will take over the Invictus Games after Prince Harry? Insider reveals
Who will take over the Invictus Games after Prince Harry? Insider reveals
Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Kylie Jenner goes against Kris to save Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Prince William shares exciting news
Prince William shares exciting news