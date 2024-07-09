Billie Eilish's Instagram post raises concerns among her fans

Billie Eilish fans get worried for her after looking at her recent post on Instagram post.

The 22-year-old singer made an Instagram post which contained a photo of bite marks on her forearms.

After sharing a carousel showcasing her Fourth of July activities, some of the snapshots created concern among Billie’s followers. One snapshot showed Eilish with her arms crossed as she displayed two rings indented on her skin. In another snapshot, in which the hitmaker held her arm up, a round bruise was visible.

A concerned fan commented, “Is she okay?” while another wrote, “Explain the bites?”

While another fan questioned, "What happened to her arms in the 6th slide?"

It is pertinent to mention that Billie gave no context regarding the bites and bruises, however, she used two firework emojis in her caption.



In regards to the carousel post, it came after Billie appeared in Interview Magazine, accompanied by singer, Lana Del Rey, last month.

Furthermore, both of the musicians covered multiple topics, such as, their friendship and romantic relationships, including Billie’s latest album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Billie Eilish even opened up and said: "I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love."