Royal expert exposes Meghan Markle's worries

A royal expert has disclosed that Meghan Markle has become increasingly worried that her life is "not going in the direction as planned"



This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

Quinn said: "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned."

The royal expert further said, Meghan ‘loves media attention’ and ‘hates’ the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother also feels people are "unfairly picking on her", with the royal author claiming "everything she does will be unfairly criticised."

Quinn’s remarks came days after the Business Times reported, the California-based royals, who once thought to have been dropped by the streaming giant, are now reportedly exploring new project ideas that could potentially include another tell-all documentary.