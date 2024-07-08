Taylor Swift bids an emotional farewell to fans of Amsterdam

Taylor Swift just concluded her three-night performance of the Eras Tour in Amsterdam.

The Tortured Poets Department album-maker took to her official Instagram account to bid an official farewell to her fans in the city.

On Sunday, as she concluded her performances, Swift captioned her post, "Three magical nights in Amsterdam!! Thank you to everyone who came to those shows, sang your hearts out, and danced all night with us!"

As she uploaded a carousel of photos featuring her concerts from July 4 to July 6, the Lover crooner concluded, "See you (soon emoji) Zurich!" referring to her next stop of the sensational Eras Tour.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended two of her performances where she sang one of her most emotional ballads, Mary's Song, in Kelce’s presence and for the first time in 16 years.

The song was included in her medley of the tracks, So High School, her latest TTPD song, that includes lyrics addressing the NFL star and the ballad from her album, Red, Everything Has Changed.