Adam Levine looks forward to HUGE comeback at reality show

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is preparing for a busy year ahead

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is preparing to return to The Voice after his and the band’s East Coast tour.

“Adam is excited to be back on The Voice [set] this summer and looking forward to the new season," a tipster told People.

"New music is also coming soon," the tipster promised of the band.

The new season of The Voice starts filming this summer and is set to air in 2025. Levine left the show in season 16 and is returning for season 27.

Levine will be returning to the show after his band also headlined the Milwaukee and Ottawa festivals.

At the festivals, the hitmaker serenaded the crowds with the band’s hits like This Love, Moves Like Jagger and Sugar.

Levine has even more to look forward to than The Voice as Maroon 5 prepares to do the second half of their Las Vegas residency from September 27 onwards.

The band began their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in March 2023.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it again and honestly could never have told you that before we started,” Levine previously admitted.

"I had no idea what to expect. Obviously I went into it with an open mind and a good attitude, but I was actually shocked at how much I enjoyed it,” he added.