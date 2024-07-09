Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt's famous movie gets a sequel

Disney is reportedly developing a sequel to the hit 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.



The original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, is now in talks to return to pen the sequel. It is still not confirmed yet which actors will be recast for the next installment.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel about a young woman’s nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine, The Devil Wears Prada was a box office hit, earning $326.7 million worldwide.

The box office smash features Streep as Miranda Priestly, the high-powered fashion magazine editor with Hathaway and Blunt as her harried assistants, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton, respectively.

The movie landed Streep an Oscar nomination for best actress, as well as a Golden Globe award.

The 2006 film adaptation follows Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate, as she secures a job as assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.



The storyline of the sequel reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.