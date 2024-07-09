Henry Cavill's upcoming movie gets an exciting update

Henry Cavill's upcoming movie Highlander reboot has received an exciting update, as the film will begin shooting next year, according to director Chad Stahelski.



A remake of the 1986 movie of the same name, Highlander, is set to star Cavill as Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior who must battle other immortals to obtain a coveted ability.

During a recent interview with Collider, the director confirmed that production on the film is set to kick off in Scotland in January 2025.

"We start shooting in January in Scotland – that's why I go right after I leave," he shared. "I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout."

Last year, Stahelski confirmed that his updated version will include "a lot of the same characters" from the original movie while bringing in "elements of all the TV shows."

The filmmaker also revealed that it will serve as "a prequel setup to the Gathering," aiming to establish the franchise and "grow the property".

Apart from Cavill, the Highlander reboot would use a lot of the same characters from the original, it is easy to determine some of the other key roles that will be needed for the movie.

The main villain of the movie is the barbarian Kurgan, played by Clancy Brown in the original. There is currently no release date for the film.