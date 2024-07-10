Jennifer Lopez see in the Hamptons with her daughter amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez steps out with teen daughter in Hamptons post Fourth Of July party amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a casual outing with her teen daughter and friends during her alleged marital issues her Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress was recently seen with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz in the ritzy The Hamptons neighborhood of New York.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez had on a pink floral maxi dress along with tan leather wedges. Moreover, she accessorized with a tan bag along with designer shades and massive gold hoop earrings.

Her brunette tresses were pulled back in a ponytail as she while being a no-makeup look.

In regards to her daughter Emme, she donned a baggy flannel over a baggy brown T-Shirt, long patterned shorts, and black Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers.

However, it is still unclear who the rest of the group was. According to MailOnline, there were some of Jennifer’s closest friends.

Furthermore, Jennifer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a steamy music video for 2021’s Cambia el Paso, a ditty she co-wrote about taking control and changing one's own circumstances.