 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez see in the Hamptons with her daughter amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez enjoys casual outing with teen daughter in Hamptons post Fourth Of July party amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez steps out with teen daughter in Hamptons post Fourth Of July party amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez steps out with teen daughter in Hamptons post Fourth Of July party amid divorce rumors 

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a casual outing with her teen daughter and friends during her alleged marital issues her Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress was recently seen with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz in the ritzy The Hamptons neighborhood of New York.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez had on a pink floral maxi dress along with tan leather wedges. Moreover, she accessorized with a tan bag along with designer shades and massive gold hoop earrings.

Her brunette tresses were pulled back in a ponytail as she while being a no-makeup look.

In regards to her daughter Emme, she donned a baggy flannel over a baggy brown T-Shirt, long patterned shorts, and black Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers.

However, it is still unclear who the rest of the group was. According to MailOnline, there were some of Jennifer’s closest friends.

Furthermore, Jennifer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a steamy music video for 2021’s Cambia el Paso, a ditty she co-wrote about taking control and changing one's own circumstances.

Blackpink's Lisa to join 2024 Global Citizen Festival in NYC
Blackpink's Lisa to join 2024 Global Citizen Festival in NYC
Kanye West, Bianca Censori avoid 'discomfort' amid cheating allegations: Expert
Kanye West, Bianca Censori avoid 'discomfort' amid cheating allegations: Expert
Kevin Spacey gets huge support from Hollywood actress
Kevin Spacey gets huge support from Hollywood actress
Channing Tatum gives valuable insights to couples planning marriage
Channing Tatum gives valuable insights to couples planning marriage
Ozzy Osbourne to fight against The Undertaker
Ozzy Osbourne to fight against The Undertaker
John Corbett gets candid about unfulfilling acting career
John Corbett gets candid about unfulfilling acting career
Lisa Kudrow makes impressive return to TV with ‘Time Bandits' trailer: Watch
Lisa Kudrow makes impressive return to TV with ‘Time Bandits' trailer: Watch
New 'House of the Dragon' episode rivals 'GoT' top favourites fame
New 'House of the Dragon' episode rivals 'GoT' top favourites fame