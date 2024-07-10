Sophia Turner leaning into a 'fresh start' amid divorce woes

Sophia Turner jokes about "looking for a fresh start" amid divorce turmoil with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is reported to be looking for a “fresh start” and just got candid about everything.

The Game of Thrones star, who is currently going through a divorce with Joe Jonas, and recently made a joke about dating in a new ad for St-Germain’s global summer campaign, “Spritz Up Your Summer,” which was released on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that the short film, set “somewhere in the South of France,” begins with Turner overlooking a balcony before heading inside her hotel, where a handsome French bartender greets her.

The actress seductively reacts and states that, she is “looking for something different, fun, fresh."

The actress also began at length by admitting that, “I’m very particular. Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet. Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?”

As far as the bartender was concerned, he knew what she’s looking for, a St-Germain Hugo Spritz.

Moreover, the actress quips, “Truly the whole package.”

In regards to Sophia and Joe Jonas, Page Six reported that he filed for divorce last September and reports circulated claiming that Turner’s penchant for partying was a major factor in their split.

Furthermore, according to TMZ, a source claimed, “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

However, in May, Turner denied these claims during an interview with British Vogue as she recounted by saying, “Those were the worst few days of my life. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real!” she added. “I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true.’”