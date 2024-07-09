Channing Tatum gives valuable insights to couples planning marriage

Channing Tatum has some tips for couples who are ‘thinking about’ marriage.



The 44-year-old actor in a recent interview with People Magazine said that couples who are planning to get married should do “the hardest possible creative project” together.

“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” he told the outlet.

“If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner,” Tatum added.

While talking about his upcoming thriller film, Blink Twice which is directed by his fiance Zoe Kravitz, Tatum said, “It was so hard to make the movie.”

“Probably one of the hardest movies that I've worked on… for a lot of different reasons," he pointed out.

He further added, “But when you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

For those unversed, Tatum and Kravits got engaged in 2023 while he also shares an 11 year old daughter, Everly with his ex wife Jenna Dewan.