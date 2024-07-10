Will Ferrell admits he finds his real name 'embarrassing'

Name sometimes can become too heavy to carry, and in Will Ferrell's case, it was just that.



On Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the star shared an embarrassing part of his childhood that he wanted to get rid of: his real name.

"This is a minor thing in terms of – it's not really even trauma – but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I'd be John," he remembered.

"The teacher would be like 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say 'Here, but I go by Will, I don't go by John.'"

He continued, "I don't know why it was so embarrassing to me to have to explain, 'I'm actually Will,'" noting, "People are probably going to be listening to this going, 'This is the lamest thing ever.'"

Apart from him, Emma Stone said she liked that everyone called her by her legal name.

"It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," the Oscar winner told THR.



"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan [her co-star in 'The Curse'] calls me Em, which is easier," she said.