 
Geo News

Will Ferrell admits he finds his real name 'embarrassing'

Will Ferrell opens up about an embarrassing part of his childhood that deals with his name

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Will Ferrell admits he finds his real name embarrassing
Will Ferrell admits he finds his real name 'embarrassing'

Name sometimes can become too heavy to carry, and in Will Ferrell's case, it was just that.

On Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the star shared an embarrassing part of his childhood that he wanted to get rid of: his real name.

"This is a minor thing in terms of – it's not really even trauma – but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I'd be John," he remembered.

"The teacher would be like 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say 'Here, but I go by Will, I don't go by John.'"

He continued, "I don't know why it was so embarrassing to me to have to explain, 'I'm actually Will,'" noting, "People are probably going to be listening to this going, 'This is the lamest thing ever.'"

Apart from him, Emma Stone said she liked that everyone called her by her legal name.

"It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," the Oscar winner told THR.

"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan [her co-star in 'The Curse'] calls me Em, which is easier," she said.

James Corden delays London stage show adorable reason
James Corden delays London stage show adorable reason
Meghan Trainor shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'
Meghan Trainor shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces good news with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces good news with Ken Urker
Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding
Hozier Chepstow show called off due to flooding
Ryan Reynolds talks 'emotional yet interesting' gig with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds talks 'emotional yet interesting' gig with Hugh Jackman
Tom Cruise 'abandons' daughter for his holy links
Tom Cruise 'abandons' daughter for his holy links
Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck got lots of ‘money out of her'
Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck got lots of ‘money out of her'
Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'
Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'