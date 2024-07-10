Photo: Julia Roberts asks Emma Roberts dad not to do THIS

Eric Roberts, who is the brother of Julia Roberts and the father of Emma Roberts, recently made a shock admission about the actresses.

The relative of two famous Roberts recently appeared for a candid chat on Still Here Hollywood podcast and talked about them. However, he revealed that he has been forbidden to do so.

When the host Steve Kmetko asked Eric what he thinks about his sibling’s success in the showbiz, he spilled the beans and said, “You’ll have to ask her.”

He explained about his A-listed sister, “I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her,” maintaining, “She don’t want to talk about it.”

Later in the chat, Eric confessed that like Julia, his daughter had also “told me not to talk about her, but I stumbled and do.”

“I’m not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do,” he insisted.

Nonetheless, Eric could not help but heap praise for his daughter and gushed, "I'm in love with my daughter's work these days," adding, "I can't believe how great she's become," after which he moved on to another topic.