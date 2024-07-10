Prince William gets emotional as Kensington Palace shares fresh statement

Prince William on Tuesday got emotional as he returned to his former airbase in North Wales as part of his new Royal Family role as Air Commodore.



He was appointed Honorary Air Commodore by his father King Charles in August 2023.

Following the visit, Kensington Palace shared photos and video of Prince William on social media.

In his statement, Prince William says, “Always nice to be back at Royal Air Force Valley, and this time as Honorary Air Commodore!

“Spending time catching up with the teams stationed here, hearing about life today at Valley and the crucial role they play on Anglesey.”

In another post, the future king says, “From training the UK’s next generation of world-class fighter pilots to being the HQ for the RAF Mountain Rescue Service, RAF Valley does so much and is the only Royal Air Force base in Wales.”

He continued, “Great to join personnel today for everything from firefighting to chats about refurbishing the second runway and awarding The Prince of Wales Award to the best Qualified Flying Instructor, Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming.”



According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, Prince William, who worked as a search and rescue pilot from 2010-2013 at Valley in Anglesey, was also reunited with his flying instructor, Captain Brian Willis.