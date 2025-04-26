Chappell Roan reveals her feminine rage song

Chappell Roan talks about not getting over breakup

Chappell Roan just credited a song that helped her channel emotions of a breakup.

She admitted that her breakup song, My Kink Is Karma, stopped her from getting over the anger an end of a relationship brought about.

In her most recent track, The Giver, Chappell can be heard singing as a bitter person who finds joy in their ex’s misfortune.

"You have to lock into different characters for each song. Especially like My Kink Is Karma, I'm less worried about hitting the notes rather than just screaming as hard as I can," she said on the Las Culturistas podcast.

Chappell continued, "I actually still feel p**sed. I don't know if I'll ever get over it. I don't know if I'll ever not be mad."

The co-host, Bowen Yang then asked her if it was because of the song that she was "locked into this sentiment."

"Yeah, and that's what's so hard about writing about exes because you're locked in, especially if you hate them," Chappell Roan replied before concluding, and said, "I get angry every time I sing it. It's real! It's very real."