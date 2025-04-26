Dorit Kemsley files for divorce after Paul's photos with mystery woman surfaces

Dorit Kemsley files for divorce from Paul after his snaps with another woman

Dorit Kemsley did not give it a thought and filed for divorce from estranged husband Paul Kemsley right after his snaps with another woman surfaced.

On Friday, April 25, the reality star officially took legal action to end her marriage, as per US Weekly.

For those unversed, the 48-year-old TV personality parted ways with Paul almost a year ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated the reason to end her marriage as “irreconcilable differences.”

Moreover, Dorit has demanded spousal support and sole custody of her two kids, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, whom she shares with Paul.

As per TMZ, the former couple did not have a prenup.

The filing came on the same day Paul’s PDA-packed pictures with a new woman went viral online. The women has been identified as Shana Wall, a former Amazing Race contestant

It is pertinent to mention that Paul and Dorit tied the not in 2015 following their four years of romance.

They parted ways back in May 2024 and announced their mutual decision in an Instagram post, stating, “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. We have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”