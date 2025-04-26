Gayle King recalls Oprah Winfrey's surprising reaction to Blue Origin space flight

Gayle King shares Oprah Winfrey’s unexpected take on her controversial space flight

Gayle King revealed Oprah Winfrey's reaction to her all-female space flight.

In a recent chat with E! News at the Time100 Gala in New York City, the 70-year-old anchor shared the sentiment of her fellow media mogul about her space trip, who immediately congratulated her after Gayle completed her Blue Origin flight.

“She was so welled up [with tears],” Gayle said of the legendary TV personality. “I know she said at one point [that] she was proud of me.”

“That wasn't it at all. She was crying because she knew what it took for me to do that, and so when I came [back] she was saying, ‘I'm so proud of you. You did that and I'm so proud of you,’" Gayle continued.

“This is the thing, she always said I was gonna be okay. And Oprah knows things,” the TV personality added.

This comes after Gayle's worried face went viral before her space flight mission, to which she addressed that she made that face because she “was so afraid” at “that moment,” in a press conference back then.

"I really am proud of me because I never in a gazillion years thought I could do this," Gayle said of herself after landing safely from her space trip.

The journalist also clapped back at criticism surrounding the highly publicized Blue Origin Space mission, "Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here," She told People.