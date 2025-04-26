 
Geo News

Gayle King recalls Oprah Winfrey's surprising reaction to Blue Origin space flight

Gayle King's all-female space flights on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket took place on April 14

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Gayle King shares Oprah Winfrey’s unexpected take on her controversial space flight
Gayle King shares Oprah Winfrey’s unexpected take on her controversial space flight

Gayle King revealed Oprah Winfrey's reaction to her all-female space flight.

In a recent chat with E! News at the Time100 Gala in New York City, the 70-year-old anchor shared the sentiment of her fellow media mogul about her space trip, who immediately congratulated her after Gayle completed her Blue Origin flight.

“She was so welled up [with tears],” Gayle said of the legendary TV personality. “I know she said at one point [that] she was proud of me.”

“That wasn't it at all. She was crying because she knew what it took for me to do that, and so when I came [back] she was saying, ‘I'm so proud of you. You did that and I'm so proud of you,’" Gayle continued.

“This is the thing, she always said I was gonna be okay. And Oprah knows things,” the TV personality added.

This comes after Gayle's worried face went viral before her space flight mission, to which she addressed that she made that face because she “was so afraid” at “that moment,” in a press conference back then.

"I really am proud of me because I never in a gazillion years thought I could do this," Gayle said of herself after landing safely from her space trip.

The journalist also clapped back at criticism surrounding the highly publicized Blue Origin Space mission, "Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here," She told People.

Drew Barrymore reveals the secret to aging gracefully
Drew Barrymore reveals the secret to aging gracefully
Lizzo gets surprised as Adriana Lima drops an unexpected compliment
Lizzo gets surprised as Adriana Lima drops an unexpected compliment
Selma Blair announces progress in yearslong multiple sclerosis battle
Selma Blair announces progress in yearslong multiple sclerosis battle
Olivia Rodrigo gets real about her 'greatest fear' during concerts
Olivia Rodrigo gets real about her 'greatest fear' during concerts
Hailey Bieber sends love to husband Justin in award acceptance speech
Hailey Bieber sends love to husband Justin in award acceptance speech
Pete Davidson reveals what he, pal Machine Gun Kelly always hear when people meet them
Pete Davidson reveals what he, pal Machine Gun Kelly always hear when people meet them
Zara Larsson says she takes selfies during her 'ugly' moments
Zara Larsson says she takes selfies during her 'ugly' moments
Ryan Reynolds to pass down this one tradition his late father started
Ryan Reynolds to pass down this one tradition his late father started