Richard Gere gets candid about 'happy wife' life in Spain

Richard Gere is loving his new life in Spain.

The actor, 75, shared the rare insight into his life on Tuesday night as he attended the City Harvest Annual Gala in New York City.

“Her family is there, her culture is there, [our] youngest kids are growing up there, their Spanish is perfect,” he told Page Six.

The Maybe I Do actor was then asked if he relates to the saying, “Happy wife, happy life,” to which he quipped, “Yeah, I wanted you to say that, not me!”

Gere announced last November that he and his wife Silva, 42, were moving to her native country.

“My wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here, so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show at the time.

When her grandmother passed away, he noticed that Silva was “morphing into the new grandmother” of their extended family” as her grandmother was “kind of the glue that held all together.”

“She’s already planning for 35 people for Sunday lunches,” he added.

The couple began dating in 2014 and married at Gere’s Pound Ridge estate in 2018. They share two sons together.

Besides that, both Gere and Silva have a son each from their previous marriages.