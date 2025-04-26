Selma Blair announces progress in yearslong multiple sclerosis battle

Selma Blair shares health update amid yearslong multiple sclerosis battle

Selma Blair is doing better amid her years-long battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Cruel Intentions star, 52, made an appearance at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday.

In a chat with the press, the actress got candid about her progress, declaring that she is now "truly in remission."

"I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year," she told People Magazine the event held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely. I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy, and getting out, and going out isn't so scary."

However, the Legally Blonde actress revealed she hasn't had any big ambitions since her diagnosis.

"You're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day."

Blair continued, "And now it's like, wait, I realise I don't know what my goals are."

However, the actress admitted she's keen to return to acting and her thoughts are "much more career-oriented" lately.

Blair reportedly is set to make a comeback with three upcoming movies that are going into production including a political drama Stay Forte, a supernatural thriller Silent, and a twin drama There There, per Variety.

Selma also has a son Arthur Saint Bleick, 14, from a previous relationship with fashion designer Jason Bleick. She was also married to Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006.