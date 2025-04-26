Paige DeSorbo breaks silence on love life months after Craig Conover split

Paige DeSorbe shares insights into her love after Craig Conover split

Paige DeSorbe is currently “enjoying” her time as a single as she wants to keep her focus on her career.

Following her recent split from Craig Conover five months ago, the Summer House star revealed to People that she is not looking for anything serious.

“I'm definitely not jumping into anything serious right now,” she told the outlet.

“I want to focus on my career,” Paige noted.

Although she does want to get married and have children of her own at the right time and with the right person, at the moment she is just enjoying her singlehood.

“I want to do things when I want to do them, with who I want to do them with, so I'm just enjoying my time.”

“I've gone on two girl trips already. I've been going out to dinner with my girlfriends all the time. I'm going on a bachelorette [party],”The Bravolebrity continued. “I'm definitely not jumping into anything serious, but I'm definitely dating and texting back.”

Last month, during Carig’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Southern Charm star, who parted ways from Paige in late 2024 after three years of dating, revealed that he is in a relationship with someone new and “really happy.”

On the other hand Paige did not jump into new relationship and “definitely having fun” being single.