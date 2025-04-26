Drew Barrymore reveals the secret to aging gracefully

Drew Barrymore lifts the lid on any cosmetic procedures she's done

Drew Barrymore prefers aging gracefully for herself but isn't judgemental towards those who choose otherwise.

The Drew Barrymore Show host was recently asked by a fan about her "secret to aging gracefully" and "being so comfortable" in her own skin.

Barrymore, 50, first denied having any cosmetics procedures done to her face.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," the actress-turned-TV-host said in the behind-the-scenes moment.

Barrymore then insisted that her answer is not a justification to judge those who choose to get cosmetic procedures done.

"But I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently," the Charlie's Angels actress told the crowd.

"We're all on our own path and we have to support each other," Barrymore said, admitting that even she struggles with her perceived flaws occasionally.

"I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where i'm like 'Oh Wow, we're there now.'"

The actress doubled down on her message to "be kind" in another suggestion.

"I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself. How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us?" Barrymore suggested.

"So the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face."

While she didn't have a secret to being confident, she insisted that "a smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy."

"And internal dialog that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw—who says that’s the flaw, by the way, that might be someone else’s favorite thing about you...how ironic. It isn’t how you look, it’s how you feel," she concluded.