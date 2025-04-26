Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer defends rapper's bold lifestyle in pre-trial hearing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' attorney makes controversial argument in recent hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers plan to defend that the disgraced music mogul was merely living a “swinger” lifestyle and isn’t a rapist.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo made the controversial justification at a Friday pre-trial hearing in Manhattan federal court, per The Post.

“There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common,” the rapper's attorney said in the court.

Agnifilio argued that it is evident that Combs did not intend to commit a crime because he believed it was acceptable to have multiple partners or to hire escorts.

“Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common.”

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled from the bench that Combs’ lawyers are allowed to make their swinger argument.

However, the rapper has been restricted from naming other notable figures who are believed to have allegedly hired sex workers or participated in the said “lifestyle.”

The development in the case comes as federal prosecutors revealed on Friday that Combs, 55, rejected a plea offer ahead of his trial.

Combs's trial is due May 5 over his federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors allege the music mogul forced women to engage in sexual activity at his infamous “Freak-Off” parties.

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, since his September 2024 arrest.

His arrest came months after police raided his California and Florida homes and recovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s.