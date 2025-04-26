 
Geo News

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares ‘simple' secret behind her successful marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

The couple has been married for the past two decades

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals easy tip behind 20 year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals easy tip behind 20 year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared some rare insights into her marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, who tied the knot with the love of her life, Freddie, in 2002, shared a ‘simple’ secret that made their marriage last.

Sarah revealed that the tip to keep as a couple is to “have separate bathrooms.”

"It’s that simple,” Sarah said during her appearance on TODAY with Jenna and Friends.

For those unversed, the unbreakable couple first met during the filming of their 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The film's sequel is all set to release in July, in which Freddie has reprised his character whereas Sarah whose character died in the original movie is not making a return.

Back in November 2024, Freddie opened up about their marriage on the Oldish podcast, sharing that he and Sarah keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“Something that I’ve admired about your relationship is you both have seemed to stay out of the public,” the host Randy Spelling praised.

Freddie responded by saying, “That’s by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree.”

“I don’t know how deliberate [other celebrities] are in trying to avoid that BS. I know how easy it’s been for us because I don’t go anywhere. I don’t go to parties. People don’t see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they’re not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we’re good at avoiding it,” he noted.

Kanye West banned from Twitch amid Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton comparison
Kanye West banned from Twitch amid Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton comparison
Cindy Crawford opens up about her late brother's initial signs of leukemia
Cindy Crawford opens up about her late brother's initial signs of leukemia
Drew Barrymore reveals the secret to aging gracefully
Drew Barrymore reveals the secret to aging gracefully
Paige DeSorbo breaks silence on love life months after Craig Conover split
Paige DeSorbo breaks silence on love life months after Craig Conover split
Lizzo gets surprised as Adriana Lima drops an unexpected compliment
Lizzo gets surprised as Adriana Lima drops an unexpected compliment
Selma Blair announces progress in yearslong multiple sclerosis battle
Selma Blair announces progress in yearslong multiple sclerosis battle
Olivia Rodrigo gets real about her 'greatest fear' during concerts
Olivia Rodrigo gets real about her 'greatest fear' during concerts
Hailey Bieber sends love to husband Justin in award acceptance speech
Hailey Bieber sends love to husband Justin in award acceptance speech