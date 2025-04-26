Sarah Michelle Gellar shares ‘simple' secret behind her successful marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals easy tip behind 20 year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared some rare insights into her marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, who tied the knot with the love of her life, Freddie, in 2002, shared a ‘simple’ secret that made their marriage last.

Sarah revealed that the tip to keep as a couple is to “have separate bathrooms.”

"It’s that simple,” Sarah said during her appearance on TODAY with Jenna and Friends.

For those unversed, the unbreakable couple first met during the filming of their 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The film's sequel is all set to release in July, in which Freddie has reprised his character whereas Sarah whose character died in the original movie is not making a return.

Back in November 2024, Freddie opened up about their marriage on the Oldish podcast, sharing that he and Sarah keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“Something that I’ve admired about your relationship is you both have seemed to stay out of the public,” the host Randy Spelling praised.

Freddie responded by saying, “That’s by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree.”

“I don’t know how deliberate [other celebrities] are in trying to avoid that BS. I know how easy it’s been for us because I don’t go anywhere. I don’t go to parties. People don’t see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they’re not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we’re good at avoiding it,” he noted.