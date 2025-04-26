Kanye West banned from Twitch amid Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton comparison

Kanye West just got himself banned from Twitch seven minutes into his first livestream.

The rapper, 47, found his livestream end abruptly as he dissed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, saying he “should’ve had babies” with Paris Hilton instead. He was banned from the platform shortly after, Page Six reported.

Clips of the since-deleted livestream emerged online showing West seemingly speaking with someone on the phone before he took shots at the SKIMS founder, 44.

“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant,” the father-of-five said, before adding, “I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!”

“Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now?” said West, who now goes by the name Ye.

“Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s***,” he added of the hotel heiress, 44, who is now married to Carter Reum and shares two children with the author-entrepreneur.

West didn't stop there and referenced Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with a housekeeper, which had led to the birth of their lovechild, Joseph Baena.

“If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids,” West said.

“So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f****** assistant, bro.”

West, who was married to The Kardashians star for seven years, shares four children including North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. They finalised their divorce in November 2022.

He then married his former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, 30, in December 2022.