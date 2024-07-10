Drake loses bet, gets called out by the Argentina football team

 
Since Kendrick Lamar's diss, Drake seems to have been under fire from nearly everywhere. In the latest, his bet on Canada winning against Argentina ended in flames however the latter did not stop there.

Its account on social media took a potshot at Drizzy by sharing the celebration of the team, "Not Like Us, not with Us," referencing Compton's rap star's hit track.

The dig comes on the heels of Argentina's win over Canada in the Copa America semifinal by 2-0.

Not to mention, the team in blue win also hit a financial cost to Drake as he was previously placed a whopping $300,000 on his home team.

“This could get Messi [Canada flag emoji]," the Toronto rapper wrote on social media.

Earlier, a clip on Tiktok emerged and went viral showing Kanye West's daughter enjoying Kendrick's Not Like Us at The Pop Out in Los Angeles.

It may come as no surprise because her father Ye already jumped on the DNA rapper's side by hitting out to Drake through the Like That remix.

