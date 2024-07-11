Who was Blake Lively's new 'hottest plus one' at ‘It Ends with Us' premiere?

Blake Lively was surprised by a very special guest during the screening of her upcoming movie It Ends with Us.

Tammy Reynolds, her mother-in-law, joined the team behind It Ends with Us to give Lively a surprise during the screening of the upcoming movie in Grapevine, Texas on June 15.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram recently and while sharing the event, she shared that Ryan Reynolds’ mother was her 'hottest plus one’.

“In 20 years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like surprising 2500 fans with an early preview of @itendswithusmovie,” wrote the Gossip Girl actress.

“If audiences had half the amount of fun we did, we’re gonna put theme parks outta business,” she said.

“Bringing the hottest plus one, my mother in law @tamtam1944,” wrote Lively, was one of her highlights, as was crafting floral jeans with her costars.

Lively’s photos included her snaps with It Ends with Us costars, Isabela Ferrer and Brandon Sklenar, as well as Colleen Hoover, the author of the hit book the movie is based on.

It Ends with Us tells the story of Lily Bloom (played by Lively), a woman embarking on a relationship with a passionate man named Ryle (Justin Baldoni).

As a pattern of abuse emerges in her relationship, Lily reunites with former flame Atlas (played by Sklenar).

The movie will hit theatres on August 9.