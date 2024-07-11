 
Kim Kardashian suffers pain far greater than 'childbirth'

July 11, 2024

Kim Kardashian, in the past, faced painful experiences, but when part of her finger got sliced off, she says, the pain was far greater than "childbirth."

The revelation comes on the The Kardashians sneak peek of the next week's episode. It shows the mother-of-four at a doctor's office to get a check-up on her finger.

Upon looking at her damaged digit, the doctor said, "Oh, that looks great!." To which the SKIMS mogul, in a surprised tone, said, "You think that looks great?"

However, the pain was so great, Kim said after showing an X-ray of her sliced finger, "The tip broke off. It was more painful than childbirth."

It is unclear how Kim received a cut to her digit, but a large bandage on it was first visible in February on her middle and ring fingers of the left hand.

But the bandages were gone the next month after the 43-year-old appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

